Booker T. Jackson Obituary
Booker T. Jackson departed this life on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at his home in New Orleans, LA. He was 79 years old. Son of the late Hester and John Jackson. Devoted father of Chris, Clyde and Valerie Jackson. Grandfather of Kimberlin J. Jackson. Great-grandfather of Amir Parker and Maliq Miller. Brother of the late Henry "Buster" Jackson, Annie Rose "Wootee" Jackson, John Jackson and Robert Jackson. Devoted uncle of Gregory Wayne Jackson, Michael Wayne Wisham, Veronica Wisham LaBeaud and Edward Wisham Jr. He is also survived by his devoted caregivers Victoria Miller and Jervon Galloway, as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and devoted friends. Relatives and friends of the family also Pastor and members of Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Gretna and Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church of East Feliciana Parish, members of the Galloway and McCray families, McDonough #35 High School Class of 1978, 1980 and 1982, Chateau Living Center, A.R.A. Dialysis Center, Actionet Inc., E.I. S. Inc., S.E.A. Inc., Atlanta Medical Center, A.A.C. Inc., S.E.M.A. Inc and Ochsner Primary Care and Wellness/ Internal Medicine are invited to attend the funeral service on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church 701 Huey P. Long Ave. Gretna, La at 10 a.m. Pastor Noily Paul officiating. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Interment will be private. The Jackson family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Jowanna Robertson, Melanique LaBeaud, Victoria Kernion, LeRoy Paul and Eleanora Stewart for the excellent care give to Mr. Jackson. Funeral planning entrusted to Robinson Family Funeral Home 9611 Hwy 23 Belle Chasse, LA 70037. (504) 208-2119. Please visit www.robinsonfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign online guestbook.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2019
