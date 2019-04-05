Brad Joseph Boasso passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Arabi, LA at the age of 57. He was born in New Orleans, LA and lived in Arabi for most of his life. Previous husband of Teguin Hayslip. Son of the late Randall J. Boasso, Sr. and Betty Herthum. Devoted father of Adam Joseph and Daniel Marshall Boasso. Brother of Deborah B. Gendusa, Paddy B. Thibodeaux (Thomas), Stanford J. Boasso (Angel), Tharon J. Boasso, and the late Randall J. Boasso, Jr. Brother in law of Patsy F. Boasso and the late Charles J. Gendusa. Uncle of Leslie B. Cheramie, Christy G. Pichon, Michele G. Macke, Serra Thibodeaux, Kyle Thibodeaux and Kayla Boasso. Also survived by many great nephews and nieces. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church, 2320 Paris Rd., Chalmette, Monday, April 8, 2019. Visitation begins at 10:00 am with the service at 12:00 noon. Interment immediately following at Greenwood Cemetery, New Orleans. For those who rode with Brad, please join son Adam and brother Tharon for a tribute ride to his final resting place. In lieu of flowers Masses and Prayers preferred. For condolences please visit our website www.serenitycovington.com (985) 875-1131. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 5 to Apr. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary