A devoted father, loving brother, uncle, cousin and compassionate friend are only a few words to describe our beloved Bradford Lofton. Born on April 18, 1960. Bradford was a blessed gift to the union of the late, Floyd Sr. and Ella Mae Lofton. At an early age he professed his faith in God and joined Greater St. Stephen Baptist Church where he was baptized by the late Reverend Percy Simpson Jr. He was educated in the New Orleans public school system. He graduated from Booker T. Washington Sr. High School and Southern Eastern University with a degree in Music Education. Bradford was called home at the age of 58 on Thursday, March 28, 2019. He leaves to cherish his wonderful memories three sons, Bradford Crier, Brandon and Breyon Hayes; three daughters, Verazonda (Robert Sr.) Walker, Brandy White and Branisha Lofton; three grandchildren, Javeria Mitchell, Zaiden and Robert Walker Jr.; a brother, Esthus Lofton; and eight sisters, Gretchen Scott, Dorothy Vance, Jacqueline Hills, Carolyn Lofton, Elowyse Pillman, Alverta McClendon, Arsenia Smith and Margie Bishop; two godchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Bradford was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd Sr. and Ella Mae Lofton; seven brothers, John, Karl, Calvin, Larry, Floyd Lofton Jr., Charles Davis and Robert Charles Vance; four sisters, Delores Davis, Patricia Olivier, Geraldine Vance, Yvonne Lofton; and Godparents Rev. Clarence & Rose Williams. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 11:00am at Majestic Mortuary, 1833 Oretha C. Haley Blvd. Visitation will begin at 10:00am. Interment will be held in Resthaven Memorial Park at a Later Date. Professional Arrangements entrusted to Majestic Mortuary (504)523-5872. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 5 to Apr. 9, 2019