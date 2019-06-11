A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, June 13, 2019 with a viewing from 9:00 AM-11:00 AM at St. Agnes Church in Jefferson, La honoring the life of Bradley James Cormier. Bradley James Cormier, 60, of Jefferson, La, passed away of natural causes at his home, Thursday, June 6, 2019. He was born in Crowley, La on May 17, 1959. Brad graduated from Crowley High School and received a Practical Nursing Degree from Southwest Louisiana Vocational and Technical School. Brad had a career in Respiratory Therapy at Ochsner Hospital. Brad considered his patients his purpose and his co-workers his family. He was incredibly passionate about his family, animals, good jokes and big hugs. He especially loved his cherished dog, Gandalf. His spirit was uplifting and his genuine personality, one of a kind. He is survived by his older sisters, Diana Cormier (Nancy Hirzel) and Cathy Mayeux (Jules Mayeux); nephew Luke Mayeux, and niece Ellen Eldridge (Reed Eldridge), and 2 great nephews, Andrew Mayeux and Jack Eldridge and 3 great nieces, Grace Mayeux, Leona Eldridge and Cora Eldridge. He was preceded in death by his partner, Sam Oubre; and his parents Hodo Paul Cormier and Leona "Tootsie" Cormier. For those preferring memorials, contributions can be made in Brad Cormier's memory to Project Lazarus, PO Box 3906, New Orleans, LA 70177 or the NICU at Ochsner Hospital, Attn. Laura Demalas, 1514 Jefferson Hwy. BH 607, New Orleans, LA 70121. The family requests visiting hours be observed at Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, Metairie, 4747 Veterans Blvd, on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 6:30 PM. Bradley will be laid to rest Friday, June, 13, 2019, 11:00 AM at St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Lyons Point, La. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 11 to June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary