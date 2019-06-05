Brandon Michael Anthony, Sr. entered into eternal rest on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at the age of 37. Born on November 23, 1981, Brandon was a lifelong resident of New Orleans, LA, where he attended St. Mary of the Angels School and graduated from Alfred Lawless Sr. High School. He leaves to cherish his memory, his parents, Tammy Anthony Herrington and Lyndon Grant; son, Brandon Anthony, Jr.; fiancé, Almeda "Meme" Singleton; sister, Ashley Anthony; brother, Reginald Lumar, Jr.; uncles and aunts, Michael Anthony (godfather), Carol Anthony, Kerry, Willie Jr., Johnathan, Lonnie, and Gladys Grant; grandmother, Vera Grant; and godmother, Barbara P. Perry. Brandon was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ernest Anthony, Louella Johnson, and Willie Grant Sr.; and aunts, Felicia Boudray and Mary Gary. A Homegoing Celebration honoring Brandon will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00AM at New Israel Baptist Church, 6322 St. Claude Ave., New Orleans, LA. Reverend Douglas Haywood. Pastor Kevin Roy officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00AM until the hour of service. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 4000 Norman Mayer Ave, New Orleans, LA. Arrangements entrusted to Heritage Funeral Directors, 4101 St. Claude Ave., New Orleans, LA.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 5 to June 8, 2019