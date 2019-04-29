Brenda Ann Autin passed away peacefully on Friday, April 26, 2019 at the age of 71. Daughter of Ethel Autin and the late Willery P. Autin. Loving mother of Laura Carmadelle and Deidre (Deede) Dufrene (Mike). Grandmother of Lauren Eckols (Chris), Tim Perkins (Jordan), Kayla Basse (Donald), Emily Dufrene, Zachary Perkins (Bentley) and Tyler Dufrene (Casey). Great Grandmother of Landon and Brendan Eckols, Gracie and Angelina Basse, Emmi Perkins and Lola Dufrene. Beloved sister of Sandra A. Fazende. Brenda is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Brenda was born in Algiers, Louisiana and grew up in Crown Point and Barataria, Louisiana. She graduated in 1965 from West Jefferson High School and was an Administrative assistant for many years at Touchard Industries, Jefferson Parish Coroners Office and West Jefferson Medical Center. She also owned her own business installing wallpaper in newly constructed homes. Her favorite role was being "Granny" to her beautiful grandchildren and great grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services being held at Westside Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home located at 5101 Westbank Expressway in Marrero, Louisiana. Mass will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 1:00pm. Visitation will be held from 10:00am until 1:00pm. Interment at St. Pius X in Crown Point will follow mass. An online guestbook is available at www.westsideleitzeagan.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2019