Brenda Ann Russell Lopez, 66, peacefully passed away April 30, 2019, at her home in Chalmette, Louisiana. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends that she had touched in some way throughout her life and she has now joined our Lord in Heaven. She was born January 17, 1953 in the great city of New Orleans. Throughout her life, helping others was one of her many passions. For many years, she worked as an LPN and was devoted to every patient she crossed paths with. Brenda was the loving mother of Kelly Ann Lopez Martinez and Jacob Matthew Lopez. Dear daughter of Estelle Hahn Brodtmann. Doting grandmother of Blayze Matthew Lopez, Jose Jesus Laino Jr., and Larissa Raquel Laino. Brenda is survived and fondly remembered by her brother Robert Russell Jr. along with his children and other close family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial gathering to be held at ST. BERNARD MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 701 W. Virtue St., Chalmette, LA on Saturday, May 11th from 12:00PM – 2:00PM. She will be laid to rest in a private ceremony. To view and sign the Family Guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 7 to May 11, 2019