Brenda Anne Troxclair Martin passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the age of 72. She was the wife for 13 years of the late Donald Harrison Martin; loving mother of Melissa Anne Martin and Alison Martin Jimenez (Francisco); grandmother of Isabella Anne Jimenez and Eric Harrison Jimenez; sister of David Troxclair, Cynthia Troxclair Euggino, Bruce Troxclair, Sidonia Troxclair Lovelace (Alan), Catherine Troxclair Dedman (Frank Jr.), and the late Marlene Troxclair Hadden; daughter of the late Dunkin Joseph Troxclair and Rita Rome Troxclair. She is also survived by her significant other of 25 years, Emanuel Joseph "E. J." Castelluccio Jr., along with his daughter, Tammy Castelluccio; and numerous nieces and nephews. Brenda was born in Plaquemine, Louisiana, and was raised in White Castle. She graduated from Touro Infirmary School of Nursing in 1968. She was a parishioner of St. Ann Roman Catholic Church and Shrine in Metairie. Brenda will be dearly missed for her caring, gentle, and loving spirit. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, gardening, visiting the elderly, and shopping for her grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. in New Orleans, on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 12:00PM. A visitation will be held at the funeral home beginning at 10:00AM. Interment will follow at Lake Lawn Park Mausoleum.