Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brenda Gail Washington. View Sign

Brenda Gail Washington would like us to let everyone to know, as of April 3, 2019 her work here is finally done. She started her earthly journey on June 19, 1959 when she was born, whole and healthy, to Oliver and Mabel Washington in New Orleans, Louisiana. She went on to be an exceptional student, graduating Class of 1977 at St. Mary's Academy. Shortly, thereafter she experienced a long-term battle with health issues. Through all your pain and suffering, you loved us more than life. Now you're going to eternal life to be with the ones that left before you. Your love will last forever in our hearts and you will be sadly missed by your daughters, Tanchanelle and Tancharelle Washington, your grandchildren, Rayion Griggs, Keenon Scott, Kaliyah and Kendal Marzett, your sister, Joyce Harris and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, family and friends. Brenda's Homegoing Services will be on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at New Home Ministries, 1616 Robert C. Blake's Sr. Drive (formally Carondelet Street), New Orleans, LA 70130. Service will begin at 10:45am. Viewing will start at 9:45am. Interment will be private. Repast will be in the cafeteria directly after service. Brenda Gail Washington would like us to let everyone to know, as of April 3, 2019 her work here is finally done. She started her earthly journey on June 19, 1959 when she was born, whole and healthy, to Oliver and Mabel Washington in New Orleans, Louisiana. She went on to be an exceptional student, graduating Class of 1977 at St. Mary's Academy. Shortly, thereafter she experienced a long-term battle with health issues. Through all your pain and suffering, you loved us more than life. Now you're going to eternal life to be with the ones that left before you. Your love will last forever in our hearts and you will be sadly missed by your daughters, Tanchanelle and Tancharelle Washington, your grandchildren, Rayion Griggs, Keenon Scott, Kaliyah and Kendal Marzett, your sister, Joyce Harris and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, family and friends. Brenda's Homegoing Services will be on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at New Home Ministries, 1616 Robert C. Blake's Sr. Drive (formally Carondelet Street), New Orleans, LA 70130. Service will begin at 10:45am. Viewing will start at 9:45am. Interment will be private. Repast will be in the cafeteria directly after service. Funeral Home Heritage Funeral Directors - New Orleans

4101 Saint Claude Ave.

New Orleans , LA 70117

504-944-5500 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The New Orleans Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close