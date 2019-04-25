The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Garden of Memories
4900 Airline Drive
Metairie, LA 70001
Brenda Joyce Caronia, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at the age of 77. She was born in New Orleans and was a resident of Metairie for 55 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Caronia and her parents Oliver Bergeron, Jr. and Melita Ruth Bergeron. She is survived by her daughter, Jenese Caronia Beckstrom (Timothy) and her son, Mark Caronia. She was an avid reader and a passionate Saints and LSU fan. She enjoyed dining at her favorite restaurants and loved a good snowball. She will be fondly remembered and missed by family and friends. Special thanks to the people at Compassus hospice for their care and kindness. A ceremony of her life will be held at the Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4900 Airline Dr. in Metairie on April 27, 2019 at 12:00 pm. Online condolences may be offered at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019
