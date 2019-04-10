The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, Inc.
2120 Jackson Ave.
New Orleans, LA 70113
(504) 522-2525
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
Greater Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church
2711 Danneel Street
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Greater Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church
2711 Danneel Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Jacobs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Louise Washington Jacobs

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Brenda Louise Washington Jacobs Obituary
On Wednesday, March 27, 2019, the angel of death claimed the life of Brenda Louise Washington Jacobs. She was born to the union of the late Alexander Washington, Sr. and the late, Euralie R. Collins Washington in New Orleans, Louisiana on September 24, 1953. She attended school at Martinez, Holy Redeemer, Xavier Prep and Dillard University. Brenda leaves to cherish her memories, a host of cousins, especially those she was closest too (Deborah, Althea, and Cynthia). She had a very devoted friend, Ella Nevel. A host of God-children, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alexander Washington, Sr., and Euralie R. Collins Washington, her grandparents Altonette M. and Israel J. Collins; Hester B. Washington and George Washington; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.Relatives and friends of the family, also Pastor, Officers, and Members of Greater Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church along with the Pastor, Officers and Members of Mount Zion United Methodist Church are invited to attend the Visitation at Greater Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 2711 Danneel Street on Saturday, April 13, 2019 beginning at 9:00 a.m. Followed by the Celebration of Life at 10:00 a.m. Bishop E. Craig Wilson, Officiating. Interment Private Burial. You may sign the guest book on www.gertrudegeddeswillis.com GERTRUDE GEDDES WILLIS FUNERAL HOME INC., IN CHARGE (504) 522-2525.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 10 to Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now