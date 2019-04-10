On Wednesday, March 27, 2019, the angel of death claimed the life of Brenda Louise Washington Jacobs. She was born to the union of the late Alexander Washington, Sr. and the late, Euralie R. Collins Washington in New Orleans, Louisiana on September 24, 1953. She attended school at Martinez, Holy Redeemer, Xavier Prep and Dillard University. Brenda leaves to cherish her memories, a host of cousins, especially those she was closest too (Deborah, Althea, and Cynthia). She had a very devoted friend, Ella Nevel. A host of God-children, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alexander Washington, Sr., and Euralie R. Collins Washington, her grandparents Altonette M. and Israel J. Collins; Hester B. Washington and George Washington; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.Relatives and friends of the family, also Pastor, Officers, and Members of Greater Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church along with the Pastor, Officers and Members of Mount Zion United Methodist Church are invited to attend the Visitation at Greater Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 2711 Danneel Street on Saturday, April 13, 2019 beginning at 9:00 a.m. Followed by the Celebration of Life at 10:00 a.m. Bishop E. Craig Wilson, Officiating. Interment Private Burial. You may sign the guest book on www.gertrudegeddeswillis.com GERTRUDE GEDDES WILLIS FUNERAL HOME INC., IN CHARGE (504) 522-2525. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 10 to Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary