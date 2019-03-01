Brenda Marcombe Cardinal passed away peacefully at her home on February 28 at the age of 71 years. She was a native of Westwego, LA and a resident of Harvey, LA for the past 48 years. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Cardinal for 50 years. Mother of Ryan (Jennifer) and Sean (Amie). Daughter of the late Martin and Anna Marcombe. Sister of Loretta "Mollie" Ledet, Betty Umbach and Richard Marcombe (Joann). Also known as "Grannie" to 4 grandchildren, Camille, Caroline, Ethan and Leah. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews who she loved dearly. Brenda was a loving and devoted wife, mom and Grannie. Her greatest joy in life came from her involvement with her family, especially those who called her Grannie. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at MOTHE FUNERAL HOMES, 2100 Westbank Expy., Harvey, LA on Monday, March 4, 2019 from 9am to 11am. A Funeral Mass will follow. Interment Westlawn Memorial Park. For directions or to view and sign the online guest book, please visit: www.mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 1 to Mar. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary