Brendan Caillouet passed away on April 7, 2019. He was born on November 9, 1989 to his loving parents Keith Caillouet and Lori Tastet Caillouet, not to long after he became the big brother to Brayden Caillouet. He was the grandson of Brenda and Warner Caillouet Sr. and the late Kathleen and Lester Tastet. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and family members. He will be greatly missed by all of those who knew and loved him. Brendan graduated LSU with a Master's in Wildlife Biology. He was an employee of Boh Bros, who were like his extended family. Brendan enjoyed spending time in the outdoors; duck hunting and fly fishing were some of his favorite past times. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 13396 River Rd, Destrehan, LA 70047, on Saturday April 13, 2019 at 2PM. A visitation will begin at 1PM until service time. Interment will follow at the church mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to in memory of Brendan. To view and sign the guestbook, please visit www.HCAlexander.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 10 to Apr. 13, 2019