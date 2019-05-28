The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Brennon Michael Donaldson Sr.

Brennon Michael Donaldson Sr. Obituary
Brennon Michael Donaldson, Sr, age 49, departed this life on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Tulane Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He was born in New Orleans, LA on July 12, 1969. Beloved son of Cassandra Donaldson-Landry and Terry Benoit and stepson of the late Earl Landry Jr. In addition to his stepfather, Brennon is also preceded in death by his grandparents, Doris Donaldson, Maurice Donaldson, Doris Colson Frederick and Leon Benoit Sr. Brother of Juan Sylvester, Trina Walters (Anthony), and Trinette Landry. Stepbrother of Rhonda Davis, Jeannette Bloom (Albert), Reginald Landry (Raeschelle), Darrell Landry, Sr. (Chandra), and Eleshia Mahaffy-Williams (Deric). Beloved Father of Brennon Donaldson, Jr, Breya Donaldson & Brandon Robinson. Stepfather of Sierra Watson. Grandfather of Nasir Bridges. Also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Relatives and friends of the family; Staff and employees of Pitbull Protective Services are invited to attend the funeral. A homegoing service honoring Brennon Donaldson, Sr. will be held in the Chapel of Charbonnet Labat Glapion Funeral Home, 1615 St. Philip St, on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 9 AM. Interment PRIVATE. Visitation 8 AM IN THE CHAPEL. Charbonnet Labat Glapion, Directors, (504)581-4411
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 28 to June 1, 2019
