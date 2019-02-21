Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Brian Christopher Cannon, a lifelong resident of River Ridge and Metairie, LA passed away Friday, February 15, 2019 at the age of 51. Brian is survived by his wife of 25 years, Amy Tullos Cannon; and by his three loving children Emily Catherine Cannon, Ethan Christopher Cannon, and Elizabeth Claire Cannon. Beloved son of parents Hazel Buettner Cannon and Charles Ray Cannon Jr. Loving brother of Charles Ray Cannon III (Kim) and sisters Dawn Cannon Galstian (Paul), Andre Cannon Ransom, Eileen Cannon Morter, Lori Cannon Scuderi (Steven), and Lisa Cannon. He also leaves to cherish his memory numerous nieces and nephews, relatives, and friends. Brian was a graduate of John Curtis High School and the US Army Academy of Health Sciences. A true patriot, he enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1991 where he served as a member of the Louisiana National Guard 159th MASH, and the 20th Special Forces Group, until he was honorably discharged in 1999. Brian's career in healthcare spanned 25 years where he worked at St. Charles Parish Hospital, NextMed, and most recently at Children's Hospital of New Orleans. His care for his patients was unparalleled, and his ability to comfort both his patients and their families, usually with humor, was truly a gift. Brian loved the outdoors, was a skilled marksman, and had a passion for hunting. He was an incredible historian; while he may not have remembered birthdays or anniversaries or where he left his keys, he could recall and retell every single detail of World War II with his enthusiastic storytelling ability. Ultimately, he was happiest spending time with his children. His friends and family will remember him for his contagious laugh, his compassion for others, and his profound ability to bring people together. Brian's life will be celebrated on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Lakeview Christian Center, 5885 Fleur de Lis Drive, New Orleans, LA 70124 Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM, with a memorial service beginning at noon. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to an account for the benefit of the Cannon children at Gulf Coast Bank & Trust.

