Brian Emanuel Coleman entered into eternal rest on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the age of 58. He was born on February 14, 1961 in New Orleans, LA to Penny Jr. and Carol Ann Gilbert Coleman. He is survived by his siblings: David (Tasha), Gerard, Melanie, Stacey, Penny, and Nicholas. Brian was the uncle of Keendra, Gerard, Tamika, Germale, Geramy, Melisha, Palmer and Derrick. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his grandparents: Frederick & Clothilde Gilbert and Penny Sr. & Anna Coleman; sister Leslie, brother Timothy and niece Gerhonda. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Homegoing Service on Saturday, May 18, 2019 for 10:00 a.m. at The Boyd Family Funeral Home, 5001 Chef Menteur Hwy., New Orleans, LA 70126. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Prophet Cordero Pittman, officiating. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Online guestbook: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 16 to May 18, 2019