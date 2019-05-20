Brian Garry, SJ, died May 16, 2019, in Grand Coteau, La. He was 73 years old, a Jesuit for 44 years and a priest for 36 years. Born in Jersey City, N.J., on June 27, 1945, to John N. and Helen Moorhouse Garry, he was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Margot Garry Tudisco. He is survived by his brother Marc Garry of Port Orange, Fla. More at www.JesuitsCentralSouthern.org. Services: Funeral at 11:00 a.m. Wed., May 22 at St. Charles College Chapel in Grand Coteau, La. Visitation will be in the same chapel, beginning at 10:30 a.m. before the funeral. Burial will be in the Jesuit Cemetery at St. Charles College, immediately after the funeral Mass.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 20 to May 22, 2019