|
|
Brian Keith Berry passed away on April 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Ligia Berry. Father of Brian K. Johnson. Grandfather of Jack, Bailey, and Tyler Johnson. Son of the late William Berry and Joyce Northcutt Berry. Brother of Robert Berry (Gunny), Bill Berry (Linda), and Lawrence Berry. Uncle of Allison Delgado, Hector Delgado, Mark Berry, Troy Berry, Stephanie Berry, Stephen Berry, Joshua Berry, Lauren Berry, Justin Berry, and Evan Berry. Age 69 years, a native of Houston, TX and resident of Harvey, LA. Brian was a tugboat owner and captain for many years. He will be lovingly remembered for his sweet disposition by all his family and friends. Relatives and Friends of the Family are invited to attend the Memorial Service in the Parlor of MOTHE FUNERAL HOME, 2100 Westbank Expy, Harvey, LA on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 1 PM. Interment will be private. Memorial Visitation will be held Saturday morning from 11 AM until 1 PM. To view and sign the online guestbook visit http://www.mothefunerals.com/.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 27 to May 4, 2019