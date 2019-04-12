The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Brian Keith Ussery

Brian Keith Ussery Obituary
Brian Keith Ussery passed away peacefully on April 9, 2019 at the age of 55 years. Son of Elaine Hamilton Ussery and Harold "Mutt" Ussery. Brother of Christy Shira (Billy) and the late Janice Ussery. Former husband of Shay Bourg. Stepfather of Randy Bourg (Scott). Uncle of Devin Boudreaux (Taylor). Also survived by other loving relatives and friends. Brian attended West Jefferson High School and worked for many years as an installer with his dad's business, Mutt's Carpet Service. He enjoyed the outdoors and was a friend to all. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at MOTHE FUNERAL HOMES, 2100 Westbank Expy., Harvey, LA on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 9am to 11am. A Funeral Mass will follow in the funeral home chapel. For directions or to view and sign the online guest book, please visit: www.mothefunerals.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 12 to Apr. 16, 2019
