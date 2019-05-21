Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brian Michael Gibson Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Brian Michael Gibson Jr. passed away unexpectedly on May 18, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. He was a native of Jefferson, former resident of St. Bernard, and resident of Picayune, Mississippi. Brian will be greatly missed by his devoted wife Keri Marrero Gibson; beloved son Brian Gibson III; cherished stepsons Dylan Marrero and Brandon Gonzales Jr.; loving parents Brian Gibson Sr. (Julie) and Paullette Lopez (James II); caring siblings Charles Gibson (Mandy), Anna Gibson (Harry), Ridge Gibson, Makenzie Lopez, James Lopez III, and Giovani Lopez . He also leaves behind nephews Daniel, Brenden, and Charles Jr.; nieces Alexis and Claire; and cousins Janna and Jason. He was predeceased by grandparents Huey Creppel Sr., June Humphreys, Edward Gibson Sr., Dorothy Strohmeyer and uncle Huey Creppel Jr. Brian proudly served three years in the U.S. Navy. He was employed for many years with Octopus Towing LLC as a Lead Deckhand on "The Big Sam". Brian was always the life of the party and his smile could light up any room. He loved to make everyone around him laugh and he was equally hardworking and a family man. His personality and sense of humor will forever be remembered by all who knew him. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service on Thursday, May 23 at 12:00 p.m. at Audubon Funeral Home located at 61101 Hwy 11 in Slidell. A Celebration of Life gathering will take place from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the same location. Memories and condolences may be shared at Brian Michael Gibson Jr. passed away unexpectedly on May 18, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. He was a native of Jefferson, former resident of St. Bernard, and resident of Picayune, Mississippi. Brian will be greatly missed by his devoted wife Keri Marrero Gibson; beloved son Brian Gibson III; cherished stepsons Dylan Marrero and Brandon Gonzales Jr.; loving parents Brian Gibson Sr. (Julie) and Paullette Lopez (James II); caring siblings Charles Gibson (Mandy), Anna Gibson (Harry), Ridge Gibson, Makenzie Lopez, James Lopez III, and Giovani Lopez . He also leaves behind nephews Daniel, Brenden, and Charles Jr.; nieces Alexis and Claire; and cousins Janna and Jason. He was predeceased by grandparents Huey Creppel Sr., June Humphreys, Edward Gibson Sr., Dorothy Strohmeyer and uncle Huey Creppel Jr. Brian proudly served three years in the U.S. Navy. He was employed for many years with Octopus Towing LLC as a Lead Deckhand on "The Big Sam". Brian was always the life of the party and his smile could light up any room. He loved to make everyone around him laugh and he was equally hardworking and a family man. His personality and sense of humor will forever be remembered by all who knew him. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service on Thursday, May 23 at 12:00 p.m. at Audubon Funeral Home located at 61101 Hwy 11 in Slidell. A Celebration of Life gathering will take place from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the same location. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.AudubonFuneralHome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 21 to May 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The New Orleans Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close