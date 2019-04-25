The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Garden of Memories
4900 Airline Drive
Metairie, LA 70001
(504) 833-3786
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Price
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Price

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

Brian Price Obituary
Brian Price, of Metairie, La. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. He is survived by his mother Bettie Shiver; three sons, Jason, Jonathan, and Justin Price; grandchildren Zachary, Brynn, and Evie Price; his sister Dawn Price; two nephews Sean Singleton and Christopher Murray; and his girlfriend Fran Alleman. He is preceded in death by his step –father Wallace Shiver. Services were held privately for the family.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Garden of Memories
Download Now