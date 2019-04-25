|
Brian Price, of Metairie, La. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. He is survived by his mother Bettie Shiver; three sons, Jason, Jonathan, and Justin Price; grandchildren Zachary, Brynn, and Evie Price; his sister Dawn Price; two nephews Sean Singleton and Christopher Murray; and his girlfriend Fran Alleman. He is preceded in death by his step –father Wallace Shiver. Services were held privately for the family.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019