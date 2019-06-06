|
|
Brion Paul Adams passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the age of 63. Beloved husband of Sylvia Parks Adams for 27 years. Father of Jenny Kropp (Jonathan). Stepfather of Kimberly Zahran (Wally), Dorian Dormain, Dalton Parks, and the late Edward Dormain Jr. Son of the late Aline and Sterling Adams. Brother of Don Adams Sr. (Melanie). Uncle of Don Adams Jr. Grandfather of Johanna, Joleigh, Meagan, Basim, Zack, Laila, and Jules. He was an employee of Jefferson Parish for 29 years, a native of Westwego, LA and a resident of Metairie, LA for the past 29 years. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Memorial Service at River Church, 2418 Westbank Expwy., Harvey, LA on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 4pm. Interment will be privately held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the . Family and Friends may view and sign the online guest book at www.mothefunerals.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 6 to June 9, 2019