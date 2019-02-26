The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
E.J. Fielding Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2260 W. 21st Avenue
Covington, LA 70433
(985) 892-9222
Brooks Jeffrey Bertram


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Brooks Jeffrey Bertram, age 70 of Slidell, LA died on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at Anderson Memory Care in Slidell, LA. Born, Saturday, January 08, 1949 in New Orleans, LA to Henry Brooks Bertram and Hilda Estelle Wickes Bertram. Survived by his beloved Wife - Kay Ponstein Bertram, Son - Brooks Gerard Bertram (Stefanie), Daughter - Candice Bertram Richoux (Brad), Grandsons – Brooks Bertram, Riley Richoux, Granddaughters – Paige Bertram and Brinley Richoux. He was predeceased by his Father – Henry Brooks Bertram and Mother – Hilda Estelle Wickes Bertram. He was a former employee of BOC Gases. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service in Chapel at 2:00 PM on Thursday, March 07, 2019 at E. J. Fielding Funeral Home, 2260 West 21st Avenue Covington, LA 70433. Visitation on Thursday, March 07, 2019 from 12:00 PM to service time. Interment in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens Covington, LA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Louisiana 3445 N. Causeway Blvd, Suite 902, Metairie, LA 70002 (www.alz.org/louisiana) or to The Association of Frontotemporal Degeneration, Radnor Station Bldg. 2, STE 320, 220 King of Prussia Rd., Radnor, PA 19087 (www.theAFTD.org). The family would like to thank the staff of Anderson Memory Care for their loving and gentle care. Share a memory on the tribute wall at www.ejfieldingfh.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 26 to Mar. 7, 2019
