Bruce James Landry, 77, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019, leaving his home in New Orleans, Louisiana, to walk once again with his Lord and Savior in heaven. Bruce was the beloved husband of Florence "Freddie" Gilmore Landry for 34 years, and the proud father of his only child, Bruce Frederick Landry. He is also survived by his brother, Richard C. Landry, and his uncle, John Landry Sr. Though a man of few words, Bruce was the symbol of strength, hard work, and humility. He grew up on a farm in Bayou L'Ourse, Louisiana, where he learned to live off the land that God provided and quickly found that there is no substitute for a hard day's work. Bruce had an innate intellect and over the next several decades, he worked tirelessly to provide a better life for himself and his family. For 25 years, Bruce worked in the oil industry, building platforms and jackets for Gulf Island Fabrication in Houma, Louisiana. There he managed and oversaw many of Gulf Island's teams and operations. During his extremely successful professional career and post retirement, Bruce often found joy and comfort in the little things life had to offer. He loved to laugh and to make others do so with his terrific sense of humor. He was an avid hunter and spent much of his free time in Bayou L'Ourse surrounded by his longtime friends and family. Bruce was a skilled mechanist, gardener, and an excellent cook. He was fearless, loyal, and a man of great character. This small town country boy helped to define his generation – starting with so little, but Bruce left this world a successful man with friends, a beautiful family, and the respect of all who knew him. He will be missed, but never forgotten. A Celebration of Bruce's Homegoing will be held at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4900 Airline Drive in Metairie, Louisiana on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 12:00 PM. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM. He will then travel to his hometown of Morgan City, Louisiana where services will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Twin City Funeral Home, 412 4th Street. Visitation there will begin at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Healing Hearts for Community Development in care of the Celebration Hope Center, 1901-B Airline Drive, Metairie, LA 70001, or to . The online guestbook is available is at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27, 2019