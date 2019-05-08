Bruce Jeffrey Ahrens, 68, of Abita Springs, LA, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019. Beloved Husband of Theresa L. Ahrens. Father of Christopher Ahrens, Stacey Ahrens Battistella, Jessica Ahrens Mayfield, and Step Father of Rene P. Young. Son of Janet Crawford Ahrens and the late Bruce Donald Ahrens. Brother of John (Johnny) Ahrens, and William (Billy) Ahrens. Also survived by six grandchildren Alyssa, Abby, Cassidy, Jade, Delia, and Tristen. Known to those closest to him as "Jeff", he faithfully served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam war. Jeff enjoyed riding his motorcycle as much as possible. When not on his bike, he enjoyed cooking, working in his garage, and spending quality time with friends and family. Jeff was always willing to lend a helping hand and was known to put others before himself. He was deeply loved by his wife, children, and grandchildren, and will be missed by all who knew him. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Memorial Services at, New Beginnings Church 227 N Jefferson Ave. Covington, La. 70433 on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. Pastor Eddie Swan officiating. Donations to a preferred, in lieu of flowers. Please visit www.honakerforestlawn.com to sign guestbook. Arrangements by Honaker Funeral Home, Inc., Slidell, LA. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 8 to May 11, 2019