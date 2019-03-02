Bruce Joseph Badeaux passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019. He was 77, born in Garyville, LA and was a resident of St. Charles Parish. He was a great man who loved his family and made sure his family was always taken care of. He was a veteran of the United States Army and stationed in France. Loving husband of the late Susan Millet Badeaux. Son of the late Herman Joseph Badeaux and Ethel Cecile Badeaux. Loving father of Darlene Badeaux Chambers (Chris), Cherie Antoinette Badeaux (Claudio), Beau Joseph Badeaux, and the late Danielle and Debbie Badeaux. Grandfather of Kaila (Roche), Brooke (Nicole) and Christie. Great Grandfather of Ellie, Preston and Luna. Brother of Evelyn Schwab (John) and Jean Simon (Cleburne). Also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at St. Peter Catholic Church, 1550 Hwy 44, Reserve, LA on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held in church from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Interment in St. Peter Cemetery. To view or sign the online guest book, please visit www.milletguidry.com In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to the , www.woundedwarriorproject.org. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 2 to Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary