The world lost a generous spirit, fearless leader, and perpetual prankster when Macon Moore passed away on April 18, 2019. Though he's gone far too soon, his loved ones are finding comfort in the knowledge that he packed so much fun, adventure, and love into his 50 years that he'll forever have an impact on the lives of all who were lucky enough to know him. Born in Richmond, Virginia on September 17, 1968, Bruce Macon Moore, III is the son of the late Bruce and Naomi Moore. He graduated from Monacan High School in 1986 and East Carolina University in 1990. Macon then spent a couple years perfecting his beachcombing and scuba skills in St. Thomas and Maui. Following his tropical adventures, he received his Masters of Health Administration in 1996 from the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine. Macon's love of people and skill in solution-building grew into a distinguished career in healthcare with positions at Meadowcrest Hospital, Tenet Healthcare, Peoples Health Network, and East Jefferson General Hospital, where Macon was Chief Operating Officer. In addition to his professional achievements, Macon travelled extensively, donned a costume at any opportunity, and reveled in the generous spirit of Carnival season. After moving to New Orleans in 1996, Macon's creativity and sense of humor made an indelible mark on the city when he co-founded the Krewe of the Rolling Elvi in 2003, a beloved parading group that participates in year-round philanthropic efforts throughout the city. He marched with several Carnival krewes and was the 2015 Grand Marshall of the Lyons Carnival Club. Macon is survived by his adoring wife and soulmate Michelle Menough; his beloved sister, brother-in-law, nephew and niece, Sarah, Jeff, Ian and Evelyn Saunders; his loving in-laws, Debbie and Rob Smith; Lauren, Jackie, Sophie and Alistair Brettner; Abby Taylor; Mike and Lynette Menough; Meghan and Marty Blount; Brigid and John VanGilder; and a vast circle of heartbroken friends and family, including 200+ members of the Krewe of the Rolling Elvi. Macon's life and legacy will be honored with events in both New Orleans and Richmond. A celebration of his life will be held at Seven Three Distilling Co., 301 North Claiborne Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70112 on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm (Second Line at 5:45 pm; Costumes always welcome). A reception honoring Macon's life will be held at Salisbury Country Club, 13620 West Salisbury Road, Midlothian, VA 23113 on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from noon to 2:00 pm. Macon found many ways to give back to his community, including service on the board of Young Audiences, an organization that promotes music education in schools. Memorial donations can be made to Young Audiences of Louisiana in honor of Macon Moore at www.ya4la.org/donate.

