Bruno Thomas "Butch" Ruggiero died Friday, March 1, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital after a brief Illness. A native and resident of Donaldsonville, he was 82 years old. He was a graduate of Catholic High School (Donaldsonville) and Gulf Radio and Television School. He owned Ruggiero's Restaurant on the Avenue in Donaldsonville for 17 years after working as manager of the First and Last Chance for some 30 years. Butch was a devoted husband and father and is survived by his wife of 61 years, Eula Charlet Ruggiero. He is also survived by two daughters, Karen Ruggiero and Renee Ruggiero Fernandez, a son-in-law, Thomas Fernandez, Jr. and one son, Bruno John Ruggiero. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bruno and Bena Mistretta Ruggiero; one brother, Gaetano Ruggiero, Sr. and his wife, Dolly; his in-laws, Arthur and Beulah Charlet, two brothers-in-law, Melvin and Raymond "Billy" Charlet and an infant daughter, Linda Ruggiero. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church in Donaldsonville on Saturday, March 9, 2019. A Funeral Mass at the church will follow. Burial will be in the Church mausoleum following the Mass. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Louisiana Special Olympics, Canine Companions for Independence, Weimaraner Rescue of the South or the .