Davis Mortuary Service Inc; Gretna - Gretna
230 Monroe St.
Gretna, LA 70053
504-361-8649
Bryan Charles Williams

Bryan Charles Williams Obituary
Bryan Charles Williams departed this life at his residence on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the age of 54. He was a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Gretna, LA. Son of Haywood and Jeanette Williams. Devoted brother of Amanda Williams Harris, Haywood (Gayland) Williams, Jr., Zelda (Bryant) Divinity, Tracey Williams, Kevin Williams, and the late Keith Mayfield, and Lester Williams. Brother in law of Victoria Williams, also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, pastors, officers, and members of Greater St. Peter Missionary Baptist Church and neighboring churches; employees of MWR, FLCJ, MeMe's, and Navy Gateway Inn and Suites are invited to attend the Funeral Services at Greater St. Peter Missionary Baptist Church, 182 W. St. Peter St. Oakville, LA, on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00a.m. Pastor Darnell Smith officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00a.m. until service time at the above named church. Interment: Bayhi Cemetery-Rushville, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service, 230 Monroe St., Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 2 to May 4, 2019
