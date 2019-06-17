Bryan Gabriel Zeringue, also known as "Possum" and "Ace", passed away on June 15, 2019. He was born on February 25, 1935 in New Orleans, LA. He is preceded in death by his parents Frank and Elma Zeringue and his brother Edgar. Bryan is survived by his loving wife Joan Alleman Zeringue and dedicated sons: Zane, Marshal, Brent (Karen) and Jason. He was the proud grandfather of Joshua Zeringue (Monica), Rebekah Chauvin (Andrew), Jared Zeringue (Katie), Rachel Johnson (Ross), Christina Fontenot (Hunter), JohnPaul Zeringue, Joseph Zeringue, Pier Zeringue, Miguel Zeringue, Gianna Zeringue, Catherine Zeringue, Zack Zeringue and Caitlin Zeringue and great-grandfather of Samuel Bryan and Noah Zeringue, Isaac and Evangeline Chauvin, Anne Zeringue, Patrick Johnson, Benjamin and Avala Fontenot. He will be greatly missed by all of those who knew and loved him. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Destrehan, La on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 11AM. A visitation will begin at 10AM until Mass time. A Private interment will take place at a later date. The family requests no flowers. In lieu of flowers, please consider offering Masses or making a donation to Ozanam Inn or a homeless shelter of your choice in memory of Bryan. To view and sign the guestbook, please visit www.HCAlexander.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 17 to June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary