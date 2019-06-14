Bryan Keith Wilfred, age 28, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Touro Infirmary Hospital in New Orleans, LA. Born August 3, 1990 in New Orleans, LA, Bryan was a member of the First Agape Baptist Church. He graduated from Alief Elsik High School in Houston, TX and was a former honor student at Southern University at New Orleans. Bryan was employed by TCI Packaging and Homewood Suites by Hilton. He leaves to cherish his memory, his fiancée, Coreen Lewis; six stepchildren; his mother, Annette Wilfred; two sisters, Tawanda Washington (Jermaine) and Jonquil Poleate (John); aunt, Vernance Wilfred Hayes; and uncle, Michael Davis. Bryan was preceded in death by his father, Bryan J. Wilfred; and his grandparents, Alphra and Grace Davis and Vivian L.P. Wilfred. All are invited to attend funeral services honoring Bryan on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 10:00AM at First Agape Baptist Church, 3219 Thalia St. New Orleans, LA. Visitation will be held from 9:00AM until the hour of service. Interment will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Heritage Funeral Directors, 4101 St. Claude Avenue, New Orleans, LA.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 14 to June 17, 2019