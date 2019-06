Bryan Keith Wilfred, age 28, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Touro Infirmary Hospital in New Orleans, LA. Born August 3, 1990 in New Orleans, LA, Bryan was a member of the First Agape Baptist Church. He graduated from Alief Elsik High School in Houston, TX and was a former honor student at Southern University at New Orleans. Bryan was employed by TCI Packaging and Homewood Suites by Hilton. He leaves to cherish his memory, his fiancée, Coreen Lewis; six stepchildren; his mother, Annette Wilfred; two sisters, Tawanda Washington (Jermaine) and Jonquil Poleate (John); aunt, Vernance Wilfred Hayes; and uncle, Michael Davis. Bryan was preceded in death by his father, Bryan J. Wilfred; and his grandparents, Alphra and Grace Davis and Vivian L.P. Wilfred. All are invited to attend funeral services honoring Bryan on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 10:00AM at First Agape Baptist Church, 3219 Thalia St. New Orleans, LA. Visitation will be held from 9:00AM until the hour of service. Interment will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Heritage Funeral Directors, 4101 St. Claude Avenue, New Orleans, LA.