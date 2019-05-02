Bryan Melvin Jones Sr., a native of New Orleans, Louisiana, born November 4, 1972. He peacefully entered into eternal rest on "Good Friday", April 19, 2019. Although his passing was untimely, he was blessed with 46 beautiful years on earth before leaving for his Heavenly home. Bryan leaves to mourn, his loving son, Bryan M. Jones Jr.; grandson, Maxwell Mister; his beloved mother, Anna (Jones) Branon; father, Percy Branon Sr.; and his (mentor) Clarence Williams Sr. He was the devoted brother of Delaine Jones, Yolanda Wade (James), Dana Baker (Charley Jr.), and Percy Branon Jr., Nala (great-niece); also his very special dog "Diva". He was preceded in death by his brother, the late Bennie "Buster" Jones III; his grandparents, William Sr. and Lillie Showers, John and Sadie Branon. He leaves to cherish his memories, a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, girlfriends and friends. All who knew, loved, and respected Bryan are welcome to attend his "Celebration of Life" at St. James Methodist Church, 1925 Ursuline Avenue, New Orleans, Louisiana at 11:00 am, on Saturday, May 4, 2019, officiated by Pastor Marvin Turner. Church visitation will be held at 10:00 am. Interment: Restlawn Memorial Cemetery, 3540 US-90, Avondale, Louisiana. Rev. David M. Patin Sr. and Gwiena Magee Patin, Directors. Professional Service Entrusted to: LITTLEJOHN FUNERAL HOME, 2163 Aubry Street, Cal K. Johnson, Funeral Director/Manager, Info: (504) 940-0045. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 2 to May 4, 2019