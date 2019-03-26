|
Bryan Patrick Yates, age 54, of Slidell, LA, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019. Father of Bryan Justin Steele. Son of Derrel Court Yates and the late Robert Yates. Brother of Suzanne, Scott, Rene and David. Also survived by two grandchildren, Isabella and Blake. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Memorial Mass at HONAKER FUNERAL HOME, 1751 GAUSE Blvd. WEST (IN FOREST LAWN CEMETERY), Slidell, LA on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. Interment in FOREST LAWN CEMETERY. Visitation will be on Friday after 10:00 a.m. until service time. please visit www.honakerforestlawn.com to sign guestbook. Arrangements by Honaker Funeral Home, Inc., Slidell, LA.
