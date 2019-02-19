The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rhodes Funeral Home
3933 Washington Ave
New Orleans, LA 70125
504-822-7162
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Carrollton Avenue Church of Christ
4540 S. Carrollton Avenue
New Orleans, LA
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Carrollton Avenue Church of Christ
4540 S. Carrollton Avenue
New Orleans, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bryant Washington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bryant Keith Washington

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bryant Keith Washington Obituary
Bryant Keith Washington departed this life on February 10, 2019, at the age of 54. He was the son of Clara Wooden and George Washington and the stepson of Joseph Wooden (deceased) and Patricia Washington. He was a loving father to seven children: George and Bryant Watts, Jamal D. Silas, Bryant, Parlow, Shone Marcell and Bryant K Washington Jr, (deceased). Bryant is also survived by 10 siblings: Audrey Gibson, Angenetta Wooden, Veronica Washinton, Charlene Howard, Linda Lang, Agnes Lindsay, Ada Robertson, George Washington III, George V. Washington, and Travis Foster and preceded in death by Jean Pierre. He had four brothers-in-law: Daniel Howard, Matthew Lindsay, Roy Gibson, and John Roberston. He was the godparent to Dana L. Wooden, Dana R. Wooden, Carenda Pierre, Andre Washington, Bobby, and Sharlinda Hayes. Bryant is survived by 3 grandchildren, Gardarius Sterling, Jaycee Slack, Jea Silas and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to a Christian Service at Carrollton Avenue Church of Christ, 4540 S. Carrollton Avenue, NOLA 70119 on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 11:00 am with Pastor Kirk Garrison, Officiant. Visitation will begin at 9:10 am. Interment: Providence Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Ave. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rhodes Funeral Home
Download Now