Bryant Keith Washington departed this life on February 10, 2019, at the age of 54. He was the son of Clara Wooden and George Washington and the stepson of Joseph Wooden (deceased) and Patricia Washington. He was a loving father to seven children: George and Bryant Watts, Jamal D. Silas, Bryant, Parlow, Shone Marcell and Bryant K Washington Jr, (deceased). Bryant is also survived by 10 siblings: Audrey Gibson, Angenetta Wooden, Veronica Washinton, Charlene Howard, Linda Lang, Agnes Lindsay, Ada Robertson, George Washington III, George V. Washington, and Travis Foster and preceded in death by Jean Pierre. He had four brothers-in-law: Daniel Howard, Matthew Lindsay, Roy Gibson, and John Roberston. He was the godparent to Dana L. Wooden, Dana R. Wooden, Carenda Pierre, Andre Washington, Bobby, and Sharlinda Hayes. Bryant is survived by 3 grandchildren, Gardarius Sterling, Jaycee Slack, Jea Silas and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to a Christian Service at Carrollton Avenue Church of Christ, 4540 S. Carrollton Avenue, NOLA 70119 on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 11:00 am with Pastor Kirk Garrison, Officiant. Visitation will begin at 9:10 am. Interment: Providence Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Ave. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, 2019