Dr. Bryce Joseph LeBlanc Sr. passed away peacefully in his sleep on January 18, 2019 at the age of 95. He was the loving husband of Hazel Holthaus LeBlanc for 71 years. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his three loving children: Suzanne Jacob (Dan), Bryce LeBlanc Jr. (Erin), and Gregory LeBlanc; his eight grandchildren: Charlotte Dawson (Mark), Anne-Marie Job (Damien), Christian Jacob (Leah), Colleen LeBlanc (Andrew Abreo), Mairin Cutrer (Matthew), Kaile Mercuri (Michael), Adair LeBlanc, and Bryce LeBlanc II; and his seven great-grandchildren: Katherine, Andrew, and William Dawson, Thomas Job, and Patrick, Philip, and Robert Cutrer. Additionally, he is survived by his six nieces: Judy Anderson, Jill Waldrop (Hal), Sharon Small (Arthur), Leslie McNeill (Malcolm), Holly Sullivan (Craig), and Allyson LeBlanc. He is predeceased by his parents Milton Leon LeBlanc and Irma Bulger LeBlanc; his three siblings: Althea Anderson, Milton LeBlanc (Adrienne), and Shirley Murphy (Walter); his granddaughter Antoinette LeBlanc; his two nephews: Walter Murphy and Keith Murphy; and his niece Deborah Matthews (Bunny). Bryce was born and raised in New Orleans. He is a graduate of Jesuit High School, Loyola University, and Loyola Dental School. His years at Loyola University were interrupted by World War II. He enlisted in the Navy to aid in the war effort. He participated in the Midshipman's program in 1943 at Columbia University in New York. He was one of the very few who succeeded the rigors of the program and became a "90 Day Wonder." Hence, he was commissioned an Officer and assigned to the USS LST 901. While an Officer on this ship, he functioned as Gunnery Officer, Chaplain, and Executive Officer. After the war, he returned to Loyola to complete his education. He ultimately became a very successful dentist, beloved by his many patients. Bryce was a kind and gentle man with a wonderful sense of humor. He loved his family dearly, just as they loved him dearly. He had a very strong devotion to the Rosary. St. Francis of Assisi's famous quote, "Preach the Gospel at all times, when necessary use words" exemplifies the life that he led. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd, on Saturday, February 16 at 10:00. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00, followed by interment at Lake Lawn Mausoleum. The family prefers Masses and Prayers for the repose of Bryce's soul. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 8 to Feb. 16, 2019