Brycen Louis Thompson was born early at 24 weeks, weighing only one pound two ounces. He still was able to grip his mother's finger and respond to his father's touch. He was born at 8:45 pm on February 25, 2019 and went home to eternity on April 27, 2019. Brycen's life on earth was short, the Bible says in James 4:14 "What is life? It is even a vapor, that appeareth for a little time, and then vanishes away." Brycen led us to know that each day is a blessing and an opportunity to create lasting memories. To love one another while we still have time. Brycen is survived by his mother Ciara Peters and father Bobby Thompson, Jr., one brother Brayden Thompson, grandparents: Tina & Demetrius Jackson, Nolan Peters, Jr., Malenda & Charles Sumler, and Bobby Thompson, Sr., great-grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins. We give thanks to GOD for the time HE gave us to share with Brycen Louis Thompson. Although we mourn his absence, we can rejoice in the resurrection, the hope of glory, and the thought of a reunion with all who have died in faith in CHRIST JESUS. Relatives and Friends are invited to a visitation at 9:00 am on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4900 Airline Dr, Metairie, LA 70001. A service will be held at 10:00 am in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery.