Buffie A. Mansfield peacefully entered into eternal rest on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the age of 46. Beloved and loving daughter of Bonnie Mansfield and the late Walter John Mansfield. Loving sister of Katina Willis (Matthew). Granddaughter of the late Francis Lombas and Jennie Lombas. Step granddaughter of the late Alice Lombas. Loving Aunt of Brandon Lefort (Alanie), Kaylee Lefort and the late Jacob Lefort. Great Aunt of an expectant niece or nephew. Godchild of Danny Lombas. Buffie attended Marrero Middle School, graduated from John Ehret High School and attended Chinchuba School for the Deaf. She was a lifelong resident of the Westbank. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation at MOTHE FUNERAL HOME, 7040 Lapalco Blvd., Marrero, LA on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 6 PM until 10 PM. Visitation will resume at the funeral home on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 8 AM until 1:30 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at the funeral home on Monday at 1:30 PM. Interment will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Gretna, LA.

