Cail Jones, Sr. entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at his residence at the age of 74. He was born in Woodville, Mississippi and a residence of New Orleans, Louisiana for many years. He was baptized at Pleasant Valley MBC under the leadership of the late Rev. Rueben Watts. He currently served as a Deacon, a Member of the Brotherhood, a Member of the Church Trustee Board, a former Sunday School Teacher, Choir Member and Church Landscaper. He served in the United States Army and received an Honorable Discharge, NDSM and GCMDL 1st AWD metals. Beloved son of the late Lawrence Thomas Jones and Orlor Lee Davis Jones. Devoted husband of Etta Marie Jones. Loving father of Ralph Jones, Angela Russell Holmes (Edgar Jr.), Nikki Banks, Cail Jones Jr., (Sjavana), Orlor Jones Jourdan (Jahmal), Trya Jones and the late Monica Vickers. Brother of Lillian McDonald, Lawrence T. Jones, Ethel Mae Williams, Doris Johnson, Gene Jones (Addie), Luebirde Jones, Wadel Jones, Castella Scott and the late Louise Burris, Luther Jones, Thoris Green, Royal Jones Sr., Zola Jones and Ora Jones. Brother-in-law of Tira Jones and the late Elliot Williams, Larry Johnson, Willette Jones and Zachery Scott. Grandfather of Toccara, Nakita (Kenneth), Megan, Tira, Ashley, Jerome, Curtis, Nidgah, Sherrie, Courtney, Cureaion, A'Kasia, Chilia, Amari, Amaan, Cail lll, Cali and Cajsa. Great Grandfather of Tobias, Ephraim, Taliyah, Demond,Jr., Londyn, Travonti, Noah and Jaylon. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives, church members and good friends. Relatives and friends of the family also Pastor, Officers and Members of Pleasant Valley Missionary Baptist Church are invited to attend the Celebration of Life Funeral Service at Pleasant Valley MBC 5919 Morrison Rd. NOLA on Thursday February 7, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. Rev. Reginald Varnado Pastor and Officiating. Visitation at 5:00 pm. Dismissal on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. (from the church). Interment Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery 34888 Grantham College Rd. Slidell, La 70460. Professional services entrusted to Majestic Mortuary 504-523-5872. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 5 to Feb. 8, 2019