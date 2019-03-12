Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Calis Sims III. View Sign

Calis Sims III, born on June 11,1940, departed his earthly home on March 1, 2019 at the age of 78 to be with his heavenly father. He was the beloved father of nine children: Calis (Stasi) Sims IV, Gregory Sims, Shaun (Tasha) Sims, Henry (Tori) Sims, Orlando (Latoia) Sims, Jonathan Sims, Calis Sims V, and one daughter Carla (Jon Sr) Sims-Williams, the grandfather to 26 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. He preceded in death with his son Travis Sims; parents Alberta Handy Sims and Calis Sims Jr; siblings Juanita Sims-Murphy, Abraham and Donald Sims. He is also survived by one sister, Clarice Sims; and one aunt, Dorothy Handy Peavy. Calis worked for the Longshoreman Association for 30 years. He also worked for Charity Hospital, T. Smith & Sons, and Logan Cab Company. Family and friends of the Longshoreman Association are invited to attend the services on March 14th at Professional Funeral Home, 1449 N. Claiborne Ave at 10:00 a.m. Visitation will begin at 9:00.

1449 N Claiborne Ave

New Orleans , LA 70116

