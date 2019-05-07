Calvin Francis Kissee passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2019 at the age of 84. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Betty Leblanc Kissee and his children, Kathy Frught (Mike), Steve Kissee (Rhina) and Greg Kissee (Jeanette). He is also survived by his grandchildren Jessica Frught Hassel (Drew), Christopher Frught, Ryan Kissee (Abby), Erica Kissee Roberts (Chris), Jacob Kissee, Adam Kissee, Hayden Kissee and Ethan Kissee and three great grandchildren, Claire Hassel, Katherine Hassel and Christopher Roberts III. He was preceded in death by his parents Johnny Kissee and Myrtle Kolby Kissee, brothers John and David Kissee and his sisters, Patsy Rogers and Lois Conners. He was a native of New Orleans and a resident of St. Bernard Parish for over 45 years. At the time of his death, he was a resident of St. Tammany Parish where he relocated after Hurricane Katrina. He was employed by AT&T, Lucent and Western Electric his entire work life. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation to be held at ST. BERNARD MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 701 W. Virtue St., Chalmette, LA on Thursday, May 11, 2019 from 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will begin at 2:00 PM. He will be laid to rest in St. Bernard Memorial Gardens. To view and sign the Family Guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 7 to May 11, 2019