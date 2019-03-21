|
Calvin Henderson Jr. entered into eternal rest on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Father of Calvin and Renee Williams; Son of the late Jeanne Smith and Calvin Henderson Sr.; Brother of Vendetta Henderson Shepherd and James Carter (Anita). Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also pastor, officers and members of Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church and all neighboring churches are invited to attend the Funeral Service on Saturday, March 23, 2019 beginning 10:00 a.m. at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 147 Millaudon Street, Elder James Frazier, pastor, officiating. Church visitation from 9:00 a.m. until the hour of service. Interment Green Street Cemetery. Professional Service Entrusted to: LITTLEJOHN FUNERAL HOME, 2163 Aubry Street, Cal K. Johnson, Funeral Director/Manager, Info: (504) 940-0045.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2019