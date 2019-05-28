Calvin Louis Swanson passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, May 10, 2019 at the age of 77. He was born on August 24, 1941 to the late Cecil Leonard Swanson, Sr. and the late Anna Migaud Swanson. Calvin is also preceded in death by his siblings, Ann S. Walding, Gloria S. Dunn, Rose S. Reppel, Cecil Leonard Swanson, Jr. and his late wife, Janis C. Swanson. He is survived by a host of nieces and nephews. Being born with Cerebral Palsy, Calvin had such a positive outlook on life and lived his life to the fullest. He was an avid fan of the New Orleans Saints and the LSU football and baseball teams. Calvin enjoyed BINGO and social gatherings at Westminster Towers. He was loved by everyone he met. A graveside burial service will be held at 2:30 PM at the Garden of Memories, 4900 Airline Drive, Metairie, LA on Friday, May 31, 2019. To express condolences, please visit www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 28 to May 31, 2019