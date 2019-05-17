Calvin Robert Hingle, 79, was called home to be with the Lord on May 8, 2019 with his loving wife at his side. He is preceded in death by his parents Earl Van Hingle and Fannie Pelas Stipelcovich, as well as brothers Donald Hingle and Gerald Hingle. He is survived by his wife of nearly 57 years, Ann Hingle; three sons, Robert Hingle, Jody Hingle and his wife Marlaina Hingle, and Derick Hingle and his wife Bethany Hingle; two granddaughters, Alex Hingle and Nevaja Ingraham; and his three grandpups Tchoupitoulas, Delachaise and Napoleon Hingle. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was loved and will be remembered by many other family and friends. Calvin was born in Plaquemines Parish and spent most of his life in Ostrica and Buras. He was a graduate of Buras High School and he owned and operated Earl's Handy Pac in Buras. Calvin was a veteran who served in the armed forces in the 1960s. He loved fishing oysters, collecting coins, inventing, yard work and enjoyed life just being outdoors. He was an avid fan of the Saints and the Pelicans and loved watching his teams play. In 2005, following Hurricane Katrina Calvin relocated to the Northshore where he spent the rest of his career operating his own lawncare company, A Touch of Grass. He recently moved back to the Southshore to be closer to family while battling cancer. Calvin was a loving husband and a devoted father who had a strong work ethic but always made time for his family and helping others. The family would like to convey their deepest gratitude to the nursing staff at Passages Hospice for the excellent care they provided for Calvin during his final days. A visitation will be held on Monday, May 20th beginning at 11:30am at Jacob Schoen & Son Funeral Home, 3827 Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70119, followed by a Memorial Service at 1:30 pm in the J. Garic Schoen Chapel of Jacob Schoen & Son Funeral Home. Following the service, family and friends are invited to gather in the Iberville Room of the funeral home for a reception. Remembrances may be made in the form desired by family and friends. Interment will be private. To view the family guestbook, please go to www.schoenfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 17 to May 20, 2019