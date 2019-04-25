|
Camille Prevost Leidinger, age 100, passed away peacefully at her home in Mandeville, LA on Saturday, April 20, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Myron C. Leidinger, Sr.; son, Geoffrey C. Leidinger; and parents, Edna Legier Prevost and Thomas Louis Prevost. Camille is survived by her children Myron C. Leidinger, Jr. (Laura) and Virginia A. Leidinger; granddaughters, Rebecca Ducote (Chris) and Erica Leidinger (Ben McCoy); six great grandchildren, Lucy, Jude, Maxwell, Paxton, Preston, and Peyton; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Many thanks to long time caregivers, Evie and Lucy, and to the Notre Dame Hospice nurses and staff for their wonderful care. Funeral services will be private. To view and sign the family guestbook please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 25 to Apr. 28, 2019