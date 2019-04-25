The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
(504) 486-6331
Resources
More Obituaries for Camille Leidinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Camille Prevost Leidinger

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Camille Prevost Leidinger Obituary
Camille Prevost Leidinger, age 100, passed away peacefully at her home in Mandeville, LA on Saturday, April 20, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Myron C. Leidinger, Sr.; son, Geoffrey C. Leidinger; and parents, Edna Legier Prevost and Thomas Louis Prevost. Camille is survived by her children Myron C. Leidinger, Jr. (Laura) and Virginia A. Leidinger; granddaughters, Rebecca Ducote (Chris) and Erica Leidinger (Ben McCoy); six great grandchildren, Lucy, Jude, Maxwell, Paxton, Preston, and Peyton; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Many thanks to long time caregivers, Evie and Lucy, and to the Notre Dame Hospice nurses and staff for their wonderful care. Funeral services will be private. To view and sign the family guestbook please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 25 to Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
Download Now