Candace Ann "Nana" Livaudais peacefully entered into eternal rest on Saturday June 1, 2019 at the age of 66. Candace resided in Nine Mile Point, LA and raised her precious family, along with Billy Gene Raines for the past 42 years. Daughter of the late Paul John Livaudais and late Anna Varvaro Livaudais of Nine Mile Point, LA. Beloved mother of Brandon Gene Raines (Tia Raines) and Kimberly Raines Langlinais (Catlin Langlinais). Loving grandmother of Bryce Mortellaro, Braxton Langlinais and Braylon, Brody and Brantley Raines. Candace is the sister of Paul Livaudais (Susan) and Warren Livaudais (Gloria). She will also be forever remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and dear friends. Candace was an employee of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office for the past 10 years and treasured the relationships gained while employed there. She enjoyed traveling, gardening and bringing family together. Her most cherished time was spent watching her 5 grandsons grow up. She was a devout Catholic and kept God in the center of everything she did. The family would like to thank Passages Hospice for their help and thoughtfulness during this difficult time. Relatives, friends and employees of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at Tharp-Sontheimer-Tharp Funeral Home, 1600 N Causeway Blvd, Metairie, LA on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 12:00 noon with visitation beginning at 10:00 am. Interment in St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Cemetery, St. Rose.