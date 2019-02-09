Candice Tate Roussel passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at the age of 66, after a brave battle against Olivopontocerebellar Atrophy. She was the beloved wife of Wayne Roussel for 42 years and the loving mother of Caroline Parrish (Stephen), Adam Roussel (Danielle), and Jules Roussel (fiancee' Kathleen Underwood) and the proud grandmother of Claire and Tate Parrish. She is also survived by her brothers, Michael Tate (Maureen) and Randy Tate (Vicki). She was preceded in death by her parents, Alphan and Viola Tate and her brother, Melvin Tate. She was a native of Mamou, LA and a resident of Destrehan for many years. Candice was retired from the St. Charles Parish School System where she taught English, French and Spanish for 30 years. She was a member of the St. Charles Women's Club and an active parishioner of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church having been involved with the CCD Program, the adoration chapel, the church fair and serving as a lector at weekday masses. Candice loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and traveling with her family and friends. The family wishes to give a special thank you to Rona Wiltz for her friendship and loving care. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the funeral Mass on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at noon at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 13396 River Road Destrehan, LA 70047. Visitation will be held in church from 10 am until mass time. She will be laid to rest in the church mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her name to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders: NINDS, Financial Management Branch, 6001 Executive Boulevard, Room 3280, MSC 9531, North Bethesda, MD 20852. To view and sign the online guestbook please visit www.HCalexander.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 9 to Feb. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary