Carl Anthony Batiste entered eternal rest on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at University Medical Center at the age of 56. Husband of the late Joyce Batiste. Father of the late Carl May-Batiste. Son of the late Hazel and Rougan Batiste Sr. Brother of the late Rougan Batiste Jr. He is survived by brothers Robert and Kenneth Wayne Batiste Sr., Sisters-in-law Sybil Hayes-Batiste and Vanessa Batiste and devoted nephew Jeffery Batiste Sr. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Friends and relatives, Officers and members of Greater Emmanuel M.B.C., Employees of Ruby Slipper Cafe, Veterans Affairs Hospital and Staff of UMC ICU department are invited to attend the Celebration of Life honoring Carl Anthony Batiste at Christian Mission Baptist Church, 1477 North Robertson St., New Orleans LA 70116 on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10 AM, Rev. Charles M. Daniel officiating. Interment Private. Visitation from 9 AM IN THE CHURCH. Please sign guestbook online: www.charbonnetfuneralhome.com. Charbonnet Labat Glapion, Directors (504) 581-4411.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 26 to June 29, 2019