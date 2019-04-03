The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Carl Christmas

Carl Christmas passed away on March 30, 2019 at the age of 62. Carl is survived by wife Mrs. Deborah Christmas, parents Charles Christmas Sr. and the late Delores Christmas; three children: Linda Brown (Cassius), Carl Christmas Jr. (Kiesha), Lisa Christmas (Ricky); two sisters: Mary Elmore & Maple Robinson (Theodore); three brothers: Charles Christmas Jr., Tyrone Christmas (Paula) and Jimmie Christmas; eight grandchildren: Justin, Kayla, Camerin, Demetri, Brooklyn, Kanada, Carter, and Carly. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Family and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service on Friday, April 5, 2019 for 10:00 a.m. at The Boyd Family Funeral Home, 5001 Chef Menteur Hwy., New Orleans, LA 70126. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Rev. Charles Hurst of Oakland Baptist Church in St. Rose, LA, officiating. Interment will follow at Providence Memorial Park, Metairie, LA. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com; (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019
