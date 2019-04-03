|
|
Carl Christmas passed away on March 30, 2019 at the age of 62. Carl is survived by wife Mrs. Deborah Christmas, parents Charles Christmas Sr. and the late Delores Christmas; three children: Linda Brown (Cassius), Carl Christmas Jr. (Kiesha), Lisa Christmas (Ricky); two sisters: Mary Elmore & Maple Robinson (Theodore); three brothers: Charles Christmas Jr., Tyrone Christmas (Paula) and Jimmie Christmas; eight grandchildren: Justin, Kayla, Camerin, Demetri, Brooklyn, Kanada, Carter, and Carly. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Family and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service on Friday, April 5, 2019 for 10:00 a.m. at The Boyd Family Funeral Home, 5001 Chef Menteur Hwy., New Orleans, LA 70126. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Rev. Charles Hurst of Oakland Baptist Church in St. Rose, LA, officiating. Interment will follow at Providence Memorial Park, Metairie, LA. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com; (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019