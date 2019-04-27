The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
L.A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home
2607 Williams Blvd.
Kenner, LA 70062
(504) 466-8577
Carl F. Kihnel

Carl F. Kihnel, former Associate Pastor of Williams Boulevard Baptist Church, passed away on Thursday, April 24, 2019 at the age of 78. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran. Carl was a member of Williams Boulevard Baptist Church and a member of the Kenner Community Police. He graduated from Sacred Heart of Jesus High School and New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. Beloved husband of Jane Ritter Kihnel. Father of Timothy Daniel (Linda), Karen Lynn K. O'Malley (Michael), Paul Andrew Kihnel (Melanie) and the late Kevin Michael Kihnel. Grandfather of Eric Kihnel, Brittany K. Washington, Colin O'Malley, Shannon O'Malley, Morgan O'Malley, Megan Kihnel, Ashlyn Kihnel, Ethan Kihnel, Logan Kihnel and Brian Kihnel. Great-grandfather of Bradley Kihnel. Son of the late Genevieve Zibilich Kihnel and Francis Kihnel. Brother of Ronald James Kihnel (Kay). Grandson of the late Clara Zibilich and Bozo Zibilich Sr. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Service at Williams Boulevard Baptist Church, 3000 Williams Blvd., Kenner on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Interment in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Arrangements by L. A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home. Please share memories and condolences at www.muhleisen.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2019
