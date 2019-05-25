Carlo Giangrosso passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the age of 98. He was a lifelong resident of New Orleans. One of nine children, he was born on April 24, 1921 to Sicilian immigrants Rosario and Frances (Campisi) Giangrosso. Carlo is preceded in death by the love of his life and wife of 56 years Lily Cuccia Giangrosso; his brothers Angelo, Louis (Marie), Vincent, and Salvadore (Anna); and by his sisters Antonina (Frank) Gattuso, Mary (Vincent) Bologna, Fina (Frank) Bologna, and Lucy (Benny) Plaia. Carlo is survived by many caring nieces and nephews. Carlo was a 1940 graduate of St. Aloysius High School, then attended Loyola University. He served his country in the U.S. Coast Guard during World War II, serving both on the Texas and California Coasts. Upon his honorable discharge, he returned to New Orleans and started a successful grocery business, Carlo's Super Market, at Pauger and N. Roman Street, and later operated a washeteria at that location until his retirement. He enjoyed playing golf at City Park and was proud of his 12 handicap and a hole-in-one, which he spoke of frequently. The family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff of St. Tammany Parish Hospital Hospice and Forest Manor for their dedication and care provided to Carlo. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at Mary Queen of Peace Church on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 2:00 PM with visitation at the church on Tuesday beginning at 12:30 PM. Interment will take place in Hope Mausoleum, New Orleans on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Mr. Giangrosso may be made to St. Tammany Parish Hospital Hospice, or have masses said in his memory. Donations to the Hospice may be mailed to 725 W 11th Street, Covington, LA 70433. Please sign the E.J. Fielding Funeral Home online Guest Book at www.ejfieldingfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 25 to May 30, 2019